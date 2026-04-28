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Local Forecast

Freezing beginning with increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures

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Published 6:08 AM

Freeze warning through 9am. Freeze watch for tonight for the snake river plain. 

Tuesday suggests we'll be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50's - increasing clouds. Lows 32.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a slight chance of showers in the hours after lunch. Highs in the lower 60s.  lows in lower 30s.

Thursday with sunshine and 65. Low 35. 

Friday brings more warmth with highs around 70 degrees. Low 38. 

Saturday will be even warmer at 73. Slight chance of showers 20%. High in the lower 70s. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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