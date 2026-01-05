HHS will overhaul childhood vaccine schedule to recommend fewer shots

By Sarah Owermohle, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services will recommend fewer vaccines for most American children, health officials said Monday.

Health officials will continue to recommend the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines and immunizations against polio, chickenpox, HPV and others, but will narrow recommendations for vaccination against the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, meningococcal disease, hepatitis B, and hepatitis A to children who are broadly at higher risk for infections.

They will recommend that decisions on vaccinations against flu, Covid-19 and rotavirus be based on “shared clinical decision making,” which means people who want one must consult with a health care provider.

The proposed changes come amid a sharp increase in flu cases across the country. So far, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nine pediatric deaths so far this season.

HHS said that all insurers will still cover these vaccines without cost-sharing. However the changes could present new hurdles for parents who need to consult with doctors about immunizations no longer recommended for healthy children.

The new US schedule of childhood vaccines more closely resemble those of other developed nations such as Denmark, as CNN reported last month.

Denmark does not currently recommend childhood vaccinations against rotavirus, hepatitis A, meningococcal, flu, chickenpox, or respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Health officials initially planned to announce the changes this December, weeks after Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, newly named acting director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, gave a presentation on the Danish vaccine schedule to a panel of vaccine advisers.

The panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, was reconstituted last year with a new group of members after US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine skeptic, dismissed all previous appointees.

The overhaul comes one month after President Donald Trump ordered the health department to review the childhood vaccine schedule.

“It is ridiculous!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post this December, following his executive order. “That is why I have just signed a Presidential memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ‘FAST TRACK’ a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule.”

In a post on X, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded: “Thank you, Mr. President. We’re on it.”

Several public health experts who spoke to CNN warned that the changes could fuel outbreaks of preventable diseases.

“I think that a reduced schedule is going to endanger children and lay the groundwork for a resurgence in preventable disease,” said Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Denmark is not a good blueprint for US vaccine policy, said Anders Hviid, who leads vaccine safety and effectiveness research at the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark.

They’re “two very different countries. Public health is not one size fits all,” he told CNN in an email.

In Denmark, “everyone has access to excellent prenatal and childhood care. As I understand it, that is not the case for everyone in the US. Vaccines prevent infections that may have poor outcomes for children who do not have access to good healthcare.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

CNN’s Adam Cancryn, Brenda Goodman and Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.