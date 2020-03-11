Portneuf Medical Center postpones upcoming public events and meetings

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Portneuf Medical Center is postponing upcoming public events and meetings.

Officials say this decision was made in accordance with guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to at-risk populations to avoid mass gatherings.

At this time, the following events at Portneuf Medical Center are postponed:

Teddy Bear Clinic, originally scheduled for March 14, 2020

Daniel Rowland, MD seminar on women’s health, originally scheduled for March 19, 2020

Officials will announce dates for rescheduled events pending further guidance from health authorities.

PMC reminds everyone the most effective way to prevent the spread of any communicable disease is to avoid contact with those who are sick, and to stay home if you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and keep your hands away from your face if possible.