Firefighters offer to shop for the elderly

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Bannock Firefighters are offering to go shopping for the elderly so they can distance themselves from large crowds.

Governor Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus during a press conference Friday morning.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Idaho, but Gov. Little said he wanted the state to be prepared.

“With no confirmed cases in Idaho at this time, we are in the best position to be proactive and get ahead of the impact coronavirus could have here,” Gov. Little said. “The concern, of course, is the wellbeing of our vulnerable population – the elderly with chronic underlying health conditions and others with compromised immune systems. But another big reason we are getting in front of it is to minimize the impact on our healthcare system. We need to slow down the spread of coronavirus so healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed with too many patients at once.”

He said the emergency declaration would be in effect for 30 days but could be extended.

State officials say more than 100 people in Idaho have so far been tested, but no one has been positive for COVID-19.

If you need can help with your shopping, call the fire station at 208-252-5048 or send them a message on Facebook.