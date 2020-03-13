ISU cancels/postpones events, spring break extended

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) ––Following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and in close collaboration with the district health department regarding COVID-19, Idaho State University has announced the cancelation or postponement of a number of upcoming large-scale events planned over the next four weeks. Please note that some of these events will be rescheduled later in the year.

Pi Day Physics: March 14, Pine Ridge Mall

Season of Note - Catapult: March 14, Stephens Performing Arts Center

Elementary STEM Night: March 18, Holt Arena

Tech Expo: March 19, Holt Arena

Link Up: March 19, Stephens Performing Arts Center

Chrome in the Dome Car Show: March 20 and 21, Holt Arena

Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice (postponed until a later date): March 24, Stephens Performing Arts Center

Spring Fair: March 26-28, Holt Arena

Monster Truck Show (postponed until a later date): April 4, Holt Arena

Nathan Pacheco (performance moved to Aug. 20): April 3, Stephens Performing Arts Center

Native American Student Council Pow Wow (postponed until a later date): April 10 and 11, Reed Gymnasium

Idaho State will extend this year’s spring break for students, not for faculty, by one week. Spring Break for students will begin on Monday, March 16. The early start to spring break for students will give faculty time and an opportunity to plan and develop options for remote delivery of courses, and, more importantly, do our part to flatten the curve of the virus spreading.

Residence halls and dining commons will remain open through the two-week spring break for those students who choose to remain on campus.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History also announced that, as a precaution, they will close to the public, effective Monday, March 16, and reopen Monday, March 30. All museum-related events and activities planned during that time have been canceled.

The University’s leadership team continues to meet daily to monitor and discuss other events that may need to be postponed, amended, or canceled. Patrons of ticketed events will receive a full refund. For more information or to request a refund, please call (208) 282-FANS or visit the ISU Box Office.

The University will postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in any of the following situations: