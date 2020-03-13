Jackson Hole Mountain Resort closes aerial tram, implements social distancing measures

Coronavirus Coverage

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is monitoring the situation closely and working with the Teton County Health Department by following the guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff.

As of Thursday, JHMR canceled all major events for the remainder of the winter season and implemented additional operational precautions.

Most significantly, JHMR will close the Aerial Tram as of March 14, 2020.

JHMR continues to evolve measures to improve social distancing in facilities and on other lifts throughout the remainder of the season.

“We are working diligently with the goal first and foremost to protect the safety and well-being of our guests and staff,” stated JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley. She went on to note “social distancing, handwashing, and enhanced cleaning of common spaces are some of the tools we have proactively implemented. JHMR is making changes to operations using the most current information available to us, and we will continue to work with Teton County Emergency Management to support our community.”

