President Trump declares Sunday as a National Day of Prayer during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIDK/KIFI) - President Donald Trump declares Sunday, March 15, 2020 as a National Day of Prayer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these...," said President Trump in a Twitter post. "No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!" he continued.

The president's announcement comes after he declared a national emergency concerning the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to partnerships with several large companies in the private sector to expand testing for the illness.

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7.