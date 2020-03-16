Jefferson School District to be in soft close Tuesday, closed Wednesday
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jefferson School District will be in a soft close Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, schools will be closed for spring break extending until Friday, April 3.
You can read Superintendent Chad Martin's letter below.
The Board of Trustees met Monday and approved the district's recommendation to institute a “soft close” tomorrow Tuesday, March 17th. We highly recommend that parents keep students home. However, we will be open for those students who have no other childcare options. Buses will run their scheduled routes tomorrow for those students who need to attend school tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th. Additionally, schools will be open for students to come and get their belongings during regular hours on Tuesday only. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, schools will be closed for spring break extending until Friday April 3rd. As the situation evolves in regards to COVID-19 we will provide further information.
Thank you for your input, patience and understanding as we continue to respond to the most recent information and recommendations from government and health officials.
Sincerely,
Superintendent- Chad Martin
