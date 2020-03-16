Portneuf Library to close temporarily

Coronavirus Coverage

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - "Out of an abundance of caution, the Portneuf District Library Board of Trustees has made the decision to close the library, effective immediately, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The trustees and director will reevaluate the closure by April 5, 2020 and provide the public with updated information at that time.

The library will have updated digital resources and activity ideas for patrons to use during this time available within the week through its website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Director Holly Jackson said the library can be contacted at 208-237-2921.

