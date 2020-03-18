Yellowstone modifies operations for COVID-19 health guidance

Coronavirus Coverage

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park is modifying operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

The park evaluated areas of potential risk of exposure to COVID-19, and based on this analysis, effective immediately, the park will temporarily close the Albright Visitor Center and Boiling River soaking/swimming area (which usually closes due to high water in the spring) until further notice.

The road from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana, remains open and accessible to the public.

Visit Current Conditions for details and updates.

Unlike other national parks around the country that are in the midst of their busy seasons, Yellowstone is plowing roads to get ready for spring opening as it does every year at this time. Most roads and facilities are not scheduled to open until April 17 through early June. In the time between now and those scheduled openings, park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed.

As of now, the park intends to maintain the regular opening schedule.