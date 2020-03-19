D91 launches grab ‘n go food program on March 23

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching a “Grab ‘n Go” food program to support families impacted by the school closures necessitated by the COVID-19.

Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, March 23, at various locations around Idaho Falls. Times vary by location.

Any Idaho Falls family with children aged one to 18 years old are eligible to pick up a meal, which will include a free breakfast and lunch.

Children must be present to receive the meals.

Adults can purchase meals for $6.60, but they must have exact change.

School Sites: 9:00-11:00 a.m.:

Dora Erickson Elementary School

A.H. Bush Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School

Linden Park Elementary School

Temple View Elementary School

Eagle Rock Middle School

Emerson Alternative High School

Bus stop locations: (These meals will be delivered by a school bus)

Old Butte Apartment Complex: 9:00-9:15 a.m.

Melaleuca Field parking lot: 9:00-9:15 a.m.

Park Avenue Grill parking lot, next to the gas station at the corner of Fremont and Science Center: 9:00-9:15 a.m.

Herbs Easy Stop parking lot: 9:20-9:35 a.m.

Shady Rest campground: 9:25-9:40 a.m.

Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot: 9:25-9:40 a.m.

Sunnyside Acres: 9:50-10:05 a.m.

Sunset Trailer Court on Solar Avenue: 9:40-9:55 a.m.

Corner of Hollipark Dr. and Huckleberry St., Neighborhood: 9:45-10:00 a.m

This Grab ‘n Go program was designed to comply with the CDC guidance discouraging gatherings of 10 or more people.

The district asks parents to make sure children don’t linger or gather at a school or pick-up site but rather get their meals and return safely home.