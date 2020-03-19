Governor Little to host press conference on coronavirus community spread

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. MST in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office to update Idahoans on community spread of the novel coronavirus.

You can watch the press conference below.

There have 12 confirmed cases in the state, three in Ada County, five in Blaine County, one in Twin Falls County, one in Kootenai County, one in Madison County and one in Teton County.