SIPH is not recommending food establishments close

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is not recommending food establishments close at this time.

“With this rapidly changing situation, we are not recommending food establishment closure at this time,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director. “However, restaurant owners must take steps to help to keep customers and employees healthy.”

These health measures include:

In order to support local food establishments, while at the same time protecting your health, your family’s health, and community’s health, we strongly encourage you to utilize drive thru, pick u, or delivery options.

For food establishments that continue to offer indoor dining, food establishments must take the following steps. Post signs at their entrance asking patrons to go home if they are sick. Increase their cleaning frequency. Require frequent hand washing. Put prevention signage in restrooms and common spaces. Increase space between tables to 6 ft. Make sure alcohol-based hand sanitizer is available for customer use. Encourage food delivery or pick-up options. Eliminate crowded spaces. For example, have customers wait in their cars until their table is ready.



In addition to customer’s health, food establishments should be concerned for the health of their employees as well. Employers can take steps to ensure the health of their employees by doing the following: