Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 73

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho is currently reporting 73 cases.

Idaho public health officials are monitoring the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation very closely. The numbers below are based on counts from Idaho's public health districts and the official state numbers.

Also, Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County Tuesday. You can read about that here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 3 0 Southwest District Health Canyon 4 0 Central District Health Ada

Valley 15

1 0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Cassia 36

1

1 0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Madison

Teton

Jefferson 2

2

2 0

0

0 South Eastern Idaho Public Health Bingham 1 0

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 997 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 540

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 19 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female 20 Male 11 Unknown 0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers at coronavirus.idaho.gov.

The state case counts are based on records submitted to the state by the local public health districts through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system. The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state. This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure we count cases only among Idaho residents. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.

This is a nationwide practice for assigning cases that has been agreed upon by all 50 states and U.S. territories since 2003 to ensure accurate state and national case counts. When a disease is diagnosed in an out of state resident, state-level epidemiologists contact the person’s state of residence to ensure they know about the case and collaborate on the investigation since it is possible that people in both states may have been exposed.

The local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 among people who were tested in their communities before they have been submitted to the state as a confirmed case out of an abundance of caution and to communicate that people in Idaho might have been exposed.

