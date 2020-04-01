Community COVID-19 transmission identified in Bingham County

Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After further investigation, Southeastern Idaho Public Health has identified community transmission from the second Bingham County case. That case is a female in her 40s.

Officials say she did not report any travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

With community transmission identified in southeast Idaho, it is more important than ever that people follow public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Public health recommends:

Follow Governor Little’s Stay-Home Order.

Practice social distancing: avoid crowds, maintain at least 6 feet from others when possible.

Limit unnecessary travel.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands.

Cancel out of town vacations and travel out of state.

Use drive through and delivery services for everyday errands where possible.

Persons at increased risk of severe illness should consider sheltering in place.

Only leave your home for “essential activities” or to work for an essential business.”

Do not host or attend any gatherings.

Persons with recent travel to an area having widespread community transmission or a shelter in place order should shelter in place at home until 14 days after return.

Create a plan for how to safely care for a household member if they become ill.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

There are at least 565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state Wednesday morning.