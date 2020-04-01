Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Pocatello restaurant/bar

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Customers of The Pressbox, 1257 Yellowstone Ave., in Pocatello may have been exposed to COVID-19, during March 19-22.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports a customer of The Pressbox has been confirmed as having COVID-19.

While the risk to public health is low, there is the possibility that customers could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is recommending that persons who had been at The Pressbox on March 19-22 monitor themselves for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Experts believe symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you experience symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider. The risk of exposure is considered small, but not zero.

The Pressbox has cooperated fully with the investigation into the situation.

It is important to understand that, prior to the Stay At Home Order issued by Gov. Little, this type of exposure could have happened at any local bar or dine-in food establishment.

Limiting face to face personal interaction is absolutely critical if we are to slow the spread of this virus in our

communities.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order at coronavirus.idaho.gov.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

There are at least 565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state Wednesday morning.