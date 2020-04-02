Health officials urge increased compliance with stay-home order

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging greater action within the community to slow the spread of COVID‐19.

“If you do not follow Governor Little’s stay‐at‐home order, you put the community at risk in addition to yourself,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “The purpose of a stay‐at‐home order is to limit how many people are exposed to the virus.”

The main thing you shouldn’t be doing is gathering with other people when there isn’t an essential need to do so.

Ask yourself, "Is this trip really essential?"

You should only leave the house to buy groceries one time per week if possible, to seek medical care, to exercise (while maintaining 6ft from others), if you are a caretaker for a loved one or if you must go to an essential job.

COVID‐19 is spreading, and you may not know you’re infected until you’ve already infected others.

As of Thursday morning, 740 cases have been confirmed, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Some individuals in our community are more vulnerable to COVID‐19, and we need to do our part to keep them safe and stop the spread.

“By restricting the number of people exposed to the virus at any one time, we can spread the number of cases over a longer length of time — hopefully enough time to manage health care staffing and resources better,” said Mann.

There are many things to think about with a stay at home order, but here are a few things to consider:

Go outside but remember to stay at least six feet away from others and avoid crowds.

Cancel or postpone in‐person visits. Keep in touch with your family and friends through phone and video calls, emails and letters, and virtual gatherings. You can use phone apps and social media platforms for group conversations and video chatting.

Encourage everyone in your household to stay home unless they need groceries, prescriptions, or if they are still required to work. Anyone who goes out should wash their hands immediately when they get home. In your house, clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces, such as remote controls, phones, countertops, and doorknobs.

Talk to your doctor about whether you should cancel your appointments. If you have a condition that requires treatment, your doctor may ask you to come in. Or, your doctor may be able to conduct your appointment over the phone or online.

If you have to go out, carry hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes, stay at least six feet away from others, cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and wash your hands when you get home. It’s a good idea to also clean off any items you bring home with you before you use them.

Many grocery store chains will deliver goods and prescriptions. Stores are also reserving times for people who are older, pregnant, or have health conditions to shop. Check your local grocery store for more information. You can also ask friends and family to help you get what you need.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE. Some key points are as follows: