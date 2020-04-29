Grand Teton National Park offerings to remain closed

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Some lodges and other offerings at Grand Teton National Park are not expected to open for the summer season to combat the spread of the coronavirus, company officials said.

The Grand Teton Lodge Company announced Tuesday Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge are not expected to open this year and many other facilities' opening dates have been postponed or canceled, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

"Unfortunately this summer will look very different than in years past, and we share the disappointment of our guests and employees, but prioritizing their health and safety remains our top priority," company Vice President Alex Klein said. "For those who are not able to join us this year we hope to welcome you to the Tetons next summer."

The park remains closed to the public to discourage travel and tourism amid the pandemic. It is unclear when the park is expected to reopen.

The convenience store and gas station at Colter Bay Village is the first scheduled to open on May 22 followed by the Gros Ventre Campground on May 29 and other services and facilities in June, officials said.

Klein couldn't be reached for details about the effects on the company's workforce, but he did say he would not be able to house a large number of seasonal employees in shared dorms this summer.

Like Grand Teton, Yellowstone's lodges and hotels are not expected to open this year.