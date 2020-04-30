Crush-The-Curve-Idaho-brings-new-COVID-19-antibody-testing

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Crush The Curve Idaho is excited to partner with Mountain View Hospital to bring COVID-19 antibody testing to the people of Idaho Falls.

Crush The Curve Idaho has set up antibody testing in Idaho Falls.

This sort of testing will be open to the public.

Crush The Curve Idaho has already tested over 5,000 people for COVID-19 antibodies in the Treasure Valley last week.

They believe there is a need for this important data in our local region.

"As we look at what's going to happen going forward until the time that we have a vaccine. We need data and that data needs to be inclusive of all regions in Idaho. We don't need to just understand community health in the Treasure Valley. We need to be able to understand community health at a state level," said Tina Upson Executive Director of CrushThe Curve Idaho.

It's by walk-in or appointment.

To make an appointment visit here.

To maintain social distancing protocol you will drive up to the waterfront building remain in your car till a team member comes to your car.

You will fill out your paperwork and wait inside your car untill you are asked to come in.

From there you will check-in, sit down at your booth, and have your blood drawn.

Results for your test will be about two days.

"I would love the community to understand that there's a personal responsibility that all of us are going to have to take when it comes to community health. That's when we talk about everyone talks about what's the new normal what is life looks like on the other side of this. That's a big component of it," Upson said.

They say testing is critical for understanding who may have COVID-19, assess who has already been exposed and developed antibodies against the disease.

"This testing is a way for us all actively as Idahoans to participate in working towards the answer," Upson said.

By opening testing to everyone, they say this will help Idaho return to work with a pathway going forward

"Giving the data to epidemiologists, local governments, and into the health system so that they can study and prepare for whatever we need to do. So when other states start closing in the fall, Idaho will be as prepared as we can be to remain open, and not have another economic shutdown, schools closed etc," Upson said.

Each test is $95 it is covered by most insurances.

If you don't have insurance Upson says they do have an affordable option.