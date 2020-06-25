Highland High School athletic staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has confirmed a Highland High School athletic staff member who was participating in the summer high school athletic program has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said many other student athletes and coaches may have been exposed on June 18, June 19 and/or June 22.

The district is taking immediate measures to close down and thoroughly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas.

All activities or events scheduled that involve Highland athletes through the weekend have been canceled.

