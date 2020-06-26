New COVID-19 case on Fort Hall Reservation

Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Tribal Emergency Management Office (TOEM) has been notified of a new positive case of COVID-19 case on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Officials say the female in her 40s is at home recovering.

Current COVID-19 numbers for the Reservation is seven total positive cases, where four have recovered and three are being monitored at home.

The Tribes highly advise the community to keep safe and take the following Preventative Precautions: