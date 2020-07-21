Face coverings on the agenda for EIPH meeting

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Could Bonneville County be moving to a mask mandate? The Eastern Idaho Public Health will be meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the possibility.

The face mask discussion, among other things, is an item on the agenda. Other items of note are hearing from five hospitals within the health district for updated reports on their situations.

Also, a representative from Express Lab will update the district on their testing capacities.

The district will then review the metrics established by the health district last Wednesday.

That plan is broken down into stages, creating risk levels for the district: minimal, moderate, high, and critical. Each risk level has a limit for amounts of cases and hospitalizations in counties within the health district. If a county reaches stage two, the moderate risk, then mandatory face coverings may be ordered. For that to happen, active cases need to reach 10 for every 10,000 people and last for at least three days. Bonneville County would have to reach 120 active cases.