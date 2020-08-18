Skip to Content
Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus.

St. Luke’s Regional Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée said Tuesday that a 7-year-old child with no known previous health conditions has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

It's a potentially serious disease sometimes called MIS-C.

The child is in the pediatric intensive care unit in Boise.

The illness is newly recognized and is believed to be a delayed complication of coronavirus infection.

It often causes a fever, evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs. 

