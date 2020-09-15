Blackfoot School District students diagnosed with COVID-19
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress and Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two students in the district were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
Officials said the students who last attended Blackfoot High School and Mountain View Middle School on Monday, September 14, 2020, are currently isolating at home.
Blackfoot School District Administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class and shared recommended protocol.
You can view the full letter from the district and SIPH below.
To: Parents of Blackfoot High School & Mountain View Middle School Students
From: Southeastern Idaho Public Health & Blackfoot School District Administration
Date: September 15, 2020
Subject: Possible COVID-19 Exposure
Two students who last attended Blackfoot High School & Mountain View Middle School on Monday, September 14, 2020 were recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Each student is currently isolating at home. Blackfoot School District Administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class and shared recommended protocol.
Please monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore Throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea and vomiting
• Diarrhea
If your child experiences any of the above symptoms, they must isolate at home for 14 days.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. Some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
It remains very important that everyone continue do their part:
• Take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs such as wearing a face covering when in public, washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face when out in public, keep at least 6 feet from people outside your household, and covering your cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you are sick, including during the time that you may be waiting to get COVID-19 testing results.
• If you or someone you know may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, call your medical provider or SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875 to determine next steps. Do not attempt to enter a clinic without calling ahead first.
• Stay home for 14 days if you have been a close contact to someone who has had COVID-19. Close contacts are defined as being 6 feet or less apart, for 15 minutes or more.
If you have questions, please contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875 or visit siphidaho.org or cdc.gov.
Sincerely,
Brian Kress
Superintendent of Schools
Blackfoot School District
