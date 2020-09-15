Bonneville High School closed Wednesday and Thursday due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced an emergency closure of Bonneville High School Wednesday and Thursday.

A student who was in attendance at the school Tuesday morning has tested positive.

All extracurricular activities involving Bonneville students will also be suspended from September 15 through September 17.

Woolstenhulme said teachers and staff will work to identify those students who were in close contact with this student and notify those families with students who will need to quarantine for the next 10 days.

You can read his full letter below.