Compass Academy student tests positive for COVID-19
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Compass Academy student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Director Smede said in a letter Eastern Idaho Public Health will be working with the affected individual and those who have been in contact with that individual.
You can view the full letter that was sent out to parents and guardians Friday below.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
We have learned that a student at Compass has tested positive for COVID-19. Eastern Idaho Public Health will be working with the affected individual and those who have been in contact with that individual, but we wanted to let you know about this incident.
At this point, your child does not need to isolate, but as part of our efforts to minimize the spread of the virus, we are encouraging everyone to regularly monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow the guidance from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Symptoms include:
● Fever or chills
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Fatigue
● Muscle or body aches
● Headache
● New loss of taste or smell
● Sore throat
● Congestion or runny nose
● Nausea or vomiting
● Diarrhea
If your child experiences any of these symptoms we would advise you to contact your health care provider for guidance and to determine if COVID-19 testing is recommended.
COVID-19 information also can be found on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov . Also, EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free) to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
Thank you,
Mrs. Smede, Director
Comments