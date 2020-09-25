PCSD 25 to release COVID-19 weekly case status report

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has introduced a weekly COVID-19 case status report on its website.

The report will be updated every Friday with the total number of active COVID-19 cases at PCSD 25 schools.

As of Friday, the district has reported 6 cases among students and 4 cases among staff.

Working in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), PCSD 25 will notify learners’ parents/guardians and employees whenever there is a close contact identified with a positive COVID-19 case at their school.

If a learner’s exposure to another learner or employee who has tested positive meets the Department of Health’s requirements for mandated precautionary quarantine, parents/guardians will be immediately advised; the same notification will be made to employees who meet these requirements.

A precautionary quarantine does not mean that an employee or learner is sick or will become sick, but is a Department of Public Health-mandated practice, fully supported by PCSD 25 to best ensure the safety of our learners and staff members, as well as those teaching and learning around them.

“Our mask/face covering mandate is a critical tool for identifying individuals in our school settings that will be required to quarantine based on their level of exposure to confirmed positive cases of COVID-19,” PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations Specialist Courtney Fisher said. “We start the contact tracing process by questioning, ‘Were you within 6-ft of a confirmed positive case without a mask/face covering for more than 15-minutes?’ If the answer to that question is ‘no,’ there is no need for the individual to isolate for fourteen (14) days."

Notification letters will only be sent to individuals who are identified, in consultation with SIPH and PCSD 25, as close contacts of a confirmed positive case. Additional notifications will be sent if conditions mandate that an entire class or school is required to quarantine