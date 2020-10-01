16 Yellowstone employees test positive for COVID-19 in September

Coronavirus Coverage

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Since the first week of September, 16 of the park’s estimated 2,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight of the 16 individuals have recovered, while the other eight individuals are still in recovery.

Total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

May : Employees: 0

: Employees: 0 June : Contractor: 1 (recovered) Employees: 0

: Contractor: 1 (recovered) Employees: 0 July : Employees: 2 (recovered)

: Employees: 2 (recovered) August : Employees: 2 (recovered)

: Employees: 2 (recovered) September: Employees: 16 (8 recovered; 8 still in recovery)

All employees who have tested positive have been isolated per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county public health guidelines.

Contact tracing has occurred with the assistance of Park County, Mont. and Park County, Wyo.

The park had four positive employee cases between May 18 and August 30.

A contractor also tested positive in June.

The park said no further information will be released in order to protect each employee’s privacy.

In partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming, the park has substantially increased employee surveillance testing and has conducted more than 1,100 tests since the first week of September. More than 3,000 tests have been conducted since the park reopened in May.

The park will continue to provide routine COVID-19 updates at www.nps.gov/yell.