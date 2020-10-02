EIPH confirmes 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19.

The first was a male in his 80s from Jefferson County, and the second was a female in her 90s from Teton County.

Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

“We are saddened by these deaths and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to their families during this difficult time," EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

This brings the total to 27 deaths in the health district. There are 17 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison, 1 in Teton and 1 in Custer.

Southeastern Idaho Public health has reported 18 total deaths. There are 10 in Bingham, 5 in Bannock, 1 in Power, 1 in Caribou and 1 in Bear Lake.

As of Thursday, there are 472 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

117 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

266 people were 80+

94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.64% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.48% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.27% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.