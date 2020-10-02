Idaho State University campus COVID-19 cases nearly double this week

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University campus health officials are reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases this week.

36 cases are among students the other six are faculty and staff.

According to the campus website Roaring Back, a cluster of cases is now identified in campus housing with two known cases.

A second cluster is being investigated in the athletic department. There are two known cases there as well. Those cases are currently under investigation.

A third cluster was identified in the College of Technology with two known cases.

All of the cases have been isolated and known contacts of the people who tested positive have been or are being contacted.

You can view more HERE.