SIPH COVID-19 Hotline closed Monday
SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Hotline will be closed on Monday, October 12 to observe the Columbus Day holiday.
It will reopen on Tuesday, October 13 at 9:00 a.m.
Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The hotline number is 208-234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, click HERE.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, click HERE.
