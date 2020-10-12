BYU-Idaho sends warning about intentionally contracting COVID-19
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brigham Young University Idaho released a warning Monday about individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves or others to COVID-19.
"The university condemns this behavior and is actively seeking evidence of any such conduct among our student body," the statement said.
Students who intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed.
You can read the full warning below.
Warning: Intentionally Contracting COVID-19
October 12, 2020
BYU-Idaho is deeply troubled by accounts of individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves or others to COVID-19, with the hope of getting the disease and being paid for plasma that contains COVID-19 antibodies. The university condemns this behavior and is actively seeking evidence of any such conduct among our student body. Students who are determined to have intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed.
The contraction and spread of COVID-19 is not a light matter. Reckless disregard for health and safety will inevitably lead to additional illness and loss of life in our community. As BYU-Idaho previously cautioned, if recent trends in Idaho and Madison County continue, the university may be forced to move to a fully-remote instruction model. We urge all members of the campus community to act respectfully and responsibly by observing all public health and university protocols and placing the well-being of others above personal benefit or convenience.
BYU-Idaho recognizes that, for many in our campus community, the physical, emotional, and financial strain of this pandemic is very real. If students are struggling, BYU-Idaho stands ready to help. There is never a need to resort to behavior that endangers health or safety in order to make ends meet. To learn about available financial, academic, health, and other resources, contact Student Well-Being at (208) 496-9200 or studentwellbeing@byui.edu.
Comments