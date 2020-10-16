COVID death toll climbs by 3 in southeast Idaho

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District has confirmed three new deaths due to COVID-19 within the health district.



Two were men from Caribou County. One was in his 60’s and the other in his 80’s. The third victim was a man from Bingham County who was in his 90’s.



29 people have died due to COVID-19 in the Southeastern Idaho district.



As always, SIPH is urging all Idahoans to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in public places. And, practice good hand hygiene and isolate immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.



Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue • Muscle or body aches • Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat • Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Anyone with specific questions may contact the health district hotline at 208-234-5875.