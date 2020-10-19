698 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 698 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 53,790.

There are a total of 47,770 confirmed cases and 6,020 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 191 new cases Monday. There are 58 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 15 in Lemhi, 98 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 759 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 26,238 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,431 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,231, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 506.

There are 3,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,415 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 531.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

138 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

289 people were 80+

95.27% of deaths with known race were White. 0.57% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 death is pending.

87.50% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.50% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,553

335

99

60 1,635

122

8

15 157

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 773

2,957

851

111

1078

367

979

32 40

396

123

24

98

82

96

7 6

42

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,952

261

2,140

869

89

366

187

40 787

27

314

160

11

36

28

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,501

1,161

17

295

253

58

36

70 478

266

43

52

42

1

3

8 10

16

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,272

397

58

162

233 146

41

39

3

3 46

1

1

3

19 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 590

279

801

107

68 44

13

25

17

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,612

339

933

333

30

388 628

54

142

34

2

38 106

4

10

5

2

6 TOTAL 47,770 6,020 531

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.