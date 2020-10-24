1,021 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,021 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday.
That's 73 cases less than the record reported cases on a single day of 1,094 last Friday, Oct. 16.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 58,694.
There are a total of 51,736 confirmed cases and 6,958 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 180 new cases Saturday. There are 87 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 72 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 769 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 27,760 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,653 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,409, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 530.
There are 3,997 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,666 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 572.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 21 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 310 people were 80+
95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 death is pending.
86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,328
370
106
60
|1,851
141
9
15
|164
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|818
3,347
905
137
1,221
427
1,050
34
|41
457
138
26
113
101
98
7
|7
46
8
1
8
7
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,330
281
2,448
940
91
463
205
40
|884
29
337
171
11
37
29
7
|28
2
3
3
1
4
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,670
1,233
199
305
287
61
45
81
|680
328
59
58
57
2
3
10
|10
17
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,710
422
66
167
255
|211
48
66
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|708
321
858
114
72
|49
15
29
18
4
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,060
358
966
352
46
401
|676
57
146
35
2
40
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|51,736
|6,958
|572
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
