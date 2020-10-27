ISU College of Pharmacy helps supply Idaho pharmacies with rapid COVID-19 testing equipment

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Select community pharmacies are beginning to provide enhanced, rapid response COVID-19 testing services to Idaho residents.

The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing Expansion Program seeks to expand the existing capacity for coronavirus testing across Idaho by delivering rapid antigen point-of-care testing, as well as self-administered nasal swab sample collection.

This program's tests will be offered at pharmacies in Caldwell, Gooding, Hailey, Kuna, Jerome, Montpelier, Pocatello, Potlatch, Priest River and Twin Falls.

Pharmacy Address Phone Number Testing Days/Time Start Date Public Health District Bear Lake Drug 836 Washington St., Montpelier, ID 83254 208-847-1421 Tuesday through Friday 8:30am-10:30am 26-Oct D6 (Southeastern) Bengal Pharmacy 990 South 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83209 208-282-3407 Monday through Friday 12:30pm-3:30pm 28-Oct D6 (Southeastern) Custom Rx Pharmacy 173 W 4th St., Kuna, ID 83634 208-922-4400 Tuesday and Thursday 8:30am-10:00am 20-Oct D4 (Central) Ed Snell's Pharmacy Shop 1015 E Young St., Pocatello, ID 83201 208-232-0049 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 3:30pm-6:00pm 20-Oct D6 (Southeastern) Gooding Pharmacy 414 Main St., Gooding, ID 83330 208-934-4000 Tuesday and Thursday 9am-11am 10-Nov D5 (South Central) Luke's Family Pharmacy 101 S. Main St., Hailey, ID 83333 208-788-4970 Tuesday and Thursday 9am-1pm 3-Nov D5 (South Central) Maag Prescription and Medical Supply 333 W Center St., Pocatello, ID 83204 208-233-2063 Monday through Friday 11am-1pm 19-Oct D6 (Southeastern) Medical Clinic Pharmacy 315 E. Elm St., Ste. 150, Caldwell, ID 83605 208-459-1503 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9am-12pm 2-Nov D3 (Southwest) Northwest Pharmacy 525 Pine St., Potlatch, ID 83855 208-875-1212 Tuesday and Thursday 8am-10am 3-Nov D2 (North Central) R&R Pharmacy-Jerome 133 West Ave. A, Jerome, ID 83338 208-324-3784 Tuesday and Thursday 9am-11am 17-Nov D5 (South Central) R&R Pharmacy-Twin Falls 2392 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-933-2050 Tuesday and Thursday 9am-11am 17-Nov D5 (South Central) Shaver Pharmacy and Compounding Center 235 South 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201 208-233-3341 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 7:30am-10am 14-Oct D6 (Southeastern) White Cross Pharmacy 5453 Highway 2, Priest River, ID 83856 208-623-8485 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7am-9am 2-Nov D1 (Panhandle)

Grant funds from the Idaho Board of Pharmacy have allowed the ISU College of Pharmacy to purchase new equipment that will be delivered to up to 30 community pharmacies who have opted in to the program. The machine, called the “BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2” was selected because of the availability of testing kits. This on-demand, rapid results test is effective, with results available within 15 minutes, and is deployable in rural areas, user-friendly, and cost-effective.

Citizens who have experienced symptoms within five days of seeking testing, including Medicaid recipients and uninsured patients, will be eligible to receive a rapid antigen test. All other individuals will be tested via a self-administered nasal swab, and samples will be transferred to an in-state laboratory for analysis and reporting. Additionally, patients who test negative on the point of care testing will also be given a confirmatory nasal swab test. These lab results will be available within 48-72 hours.

ISU contracted with Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network of Idaho (CPESN-ID) to enroll network pharmacies that provide enhanced services as testing sites, with the goal of enrolling a total of 30 statewide. Each of Idaho’s seven public health districts will have at least one participating pharmacy, with special attention paid to rural, sparsely populated areas.

CPESN-ID member pharmacies are ideal public health partners because of the range of enhanced services they provide, including: face-to-face access to pharmacists; medication reconciliation; clinical medical synchronization, disease state management and monitoring; immunizations; comprehensive medication reviews and collaboration on patient care plans; and, a personal medication record. For additional information about the services offered at CPESN-ID Network pharmacies, click HERE.

Participating pharmacies will bill Idaho Medicaid for service delivery and sample collection. In this initial phase, the rapid antigen tests are free to the patient because they are covered by grant funding. However, patients may need to pay up to $95 for lab-based swab analysis, depending on their insurance status. Most insurance companies are covering this cost, and the lab has funds to cover the costs for Medicaid and uninsured patients.

“The ultimate goal is to establish community-based pharmacies as key testing partners and develop a sustainable reimbursement model to support these partners," Shanna O’Connor, PharmD, BCACP, assistant clinical professor for the College of Pharmacy said. "We are thankful to have the support of the Idaho Board of Pharmacy, who provided the seed program funding to cover the costs while reimbursement models are developed with private and public insurers.”