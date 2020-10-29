EIPH confirms 4 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed four more deaths associated with COVID-19.

Two individuals were males in their 70s from Bonneville County.

Another individual was a male in his 60s from Lemhi County.

The fourth individual was a female in her 80s from Madison County.

This brings the district total to 52 with 20 being in the last 10 days.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 46 deaths in its health district.

As of Wednesday, there are 599 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

82 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

149 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

324 people were 80+

94.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 death is pending.

86.60% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.40% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.