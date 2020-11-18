1,310 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 86,435.
There are a total of 73,840 confirmed cases and 12,595 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 179 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 303 new cases Wednesday. There are 170 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 71 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 1,165 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed five deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 36,339 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,388 cases.
The state said 58 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,312, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 635.
There are 4,735 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,636 cases among health care workers.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 812.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 32 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 104 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 220 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 434 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 1.12% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.74% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
88.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|19,384
560
166
91
|2,932
215
36
28
|215
5
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,077
5,110
1,428
266
1,767
634
1,436
39
|71
992
265
56
158
228
149
12
|7
72
11
8
15
9
13
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,551
467
3,590
1,355
125
642
407
47
|1,518
93
431
288
15
61
55
9
|53
2
7
10
1
7
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,351
1,616
256
349
438
134
95
101
|1,297
699
137
81
126
18
15
16
|25
27
8
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,698
702
135
223
417
|523
87
169
5
8
|66
3
1
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,774
538
1,417
301
145
|160
43
69
28
13
|27
5
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|11,818
556
1,202
472
72
533
|1,182
112
208
46
14
99
|132
5
13
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|73,840
|12,595
|812
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
