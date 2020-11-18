1,310 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 86,435.

There are a total of 73,840 confirmed cases and 12,595 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 179 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 303 new cases Wednesday. There are 170 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 71 in Madison and 11 in Teton. There are a total of 1,165 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed five deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 36,339 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,388 cases.

The state said 58 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,312, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 635.

There are 4,735 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,636 cases among health care workers.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 812.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

32 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

104 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

220 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

434 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 1.12% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.74% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

88.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 19,384

560

166

91 2,932

215

36

28 215

5

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,077

5,110

1,428

266

1,767

634

1,436

39 71

992

265

56

158

228

149

12 7

72

11

8

15

9

13

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,551

467

3,590

1,355

125

642

407

47 1,518

93

431

288

15

61

55

9 53

2

7

10

1

7

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,351

1,616

256

349

438

134

95

101 1,297

699

137

81

126

18

15

16 25

27

8

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,698

702

135

223

417 523

87

169

5

8 66

3

1

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,774

538

1,417

301

145 160

43

69

28

13 27

5

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 11,818

556

1,202

472

72

533 1,182

112

208

46

14

99 132

5

13

5

2

10 TOTAL 73,840 12,595 812

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

