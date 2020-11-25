1,773 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday.

The highest single-day report was just 13 cases more at 1,786 on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 96,503.

There are a total of 82,063 confirmed cases and 14,440 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare staff will not update the COVID-19 dashboard case data on Thursday. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 175 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 39,199 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 25,645 cases.

The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,817, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 715.

There are 4,986 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,936 cases among health care workers.

21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 895.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

112 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

244 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

478 people were 80+

94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.81% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

88.37% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.63% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 21,201

631

187

98 3,129

235

43

31 236

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,172

5,505

1,542

281

1,932

681

1,557

40 84

1,138

296

63

173

242

163

12 7

89

12

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,191

524

3,973

1,455

138

689

422

48 1,701

120

463

315

19

65

60

9 57

2

7

10

1

9

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,637

1,774

262

367

504

147

105

104 1,620

861

167

105

159

31

25

20 29

27

10

4

5

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,467

807

152

260

461 623

107

179

11

15 76

3

1

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,035

646

1,586

466

172 168

68

76

51

20 30

6

2

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 13,208

699

1,320

576

80

613 1,332

167

235

53

14

109 142

5

14

5

2

10 TOTAL 82,063 14,440 895

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.