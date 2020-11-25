1,773 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday.
The highest single-day report was just 13 cases more at 1,786 on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 96,503.
There are a total of 82,063 confirmed cases and 14,440 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare staff will not update the COVID-19 dashboard case data on Thursday. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 175 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 39,199 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 25,645 cases.
The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,817, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 715.
There are 4,986 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,936 cases among health care workers.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 895.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 112 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 244 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 478 people were 80+
94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.81% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
88.37% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.63% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|21,201
631
187
98
|3,129
235
43
31
|236
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,172
5,505
1,542
281
1,932
681
1,557
40
|84
1,138
296
63
173
242
163
12
|7
89
12
8
17
10
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,191
524
3,973
1,455
138
689
422
48
|1,701
120
463
315
19
65
60
9
|57
2
7
10
1
9
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,637
1,774
262
367
504
147
105
104
|1,620
861
167
105
159
31
25
20
|29
27
10
4
5
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,467
807
152
260
461
|623
107
179
11
15
|76
3
1
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,035
646
1,586
466
172
|168
68
76
51
20
|30
6
2
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|13,208
699
1,320
576
80
613
|1,332
167
235
53
14
109
|142
5
14
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|82,063
|14,440
|895
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
