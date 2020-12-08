Record 2,012 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 2,012 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Tuesday.

The next highest single day report was 1,997 on Nov. 27.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 113,905.

There are a total of 95,543 confirmed cases and 18,362 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 278 new cases Tuesday. There are 156 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 7 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 64 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 1,186 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 44,314 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.12 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 29,496 cases.

The state said 91 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,539, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 846.

There are 5,642 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,569 cases among health care workers.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,074.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

39 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

139 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

293 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

574 people were 80+

95.01% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.69% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.69% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

89.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 25,203

757

238

132 3,725

251

60

37 272

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,314

5,916

1,662

311

2,085

776

1,639

42 102

1,331

374

76

202

266

193

14 7

101

14

8

19

13

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,617

606

4,643

1,776

166

791

438

52 2,167

164

540

421

30

80

66

9 79

2

10

11

1

11

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,092

1,986

269

384

597

167

136

113 2,120

1,104

195

123

188

46

60

22 39

30

11

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 8,118

1,082

194

282

560 890

167

220

25

23 90

9

4

3

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,384

716

1,780

537

220 186

132

95

136

45 39

12

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1,5270

881

1,491

697

101

675 1,817

245

282

78

23

145 157

7

17

14

2

12 TOTAL 95,543 18,362 1,074

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.