Record 2,298 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 2,298 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Wednesday.

The next highest single day report was 2,012 on Dec. 8.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 116,203.

There are a total of 97,450 confirmed cases and 18,753 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 262 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are 195 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 27 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 78 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 1,294 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 44,811 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.14 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,028 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,5605, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 854.

There are 5,825 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,654 cases among health care workers.

29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,103.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

40 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

142 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

304 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

588 people were 80+

95.11% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.74% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.66% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.66% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 25,856

769

240

136 3,786

252

63

40 273

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,331

5,962

1,675

314

2,090

784

1,645

42 108

1,345

379

78

204

274

203

14 7

101

14

8

19

13

20

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,812

609

4,721

1,803

168

797

439

52 2,206

167

545

426

30

80

66

9 85

2

10

11

1

11

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,192

2,012

269

388

606

168

136

114 2,179

1,137

197

124

199

52

66

26 40

30

11

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 8,436

1,110

198

286

592 910

177

220

27

26 99

9

5

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,423

722

1,812

543

228 187

135

97

154

51 39

13

3

2

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 15,427

902

1,508

702

101

681 1,864

252

283

80

23

146 160

7

17

15

2

13 TOTAL 97,450 18,753 1,103

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.