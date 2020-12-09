Record 2,298 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 2,298 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Wednesday.
The next highest single day report was 2,012 on Dec. 8.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 116,203.
There are a total of 97,450 confirmed cases and 18,753 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 262 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are 195 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 27 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 78 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 1,294 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 44,811 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.14 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,028 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,5605, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 854.
There are 5,825 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,654 cases among health care workers.
29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,103.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 40 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 142 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 304 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 588 people were 80+
95.11% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.74% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.66% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.66% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|25,856
769
240
136
|3,786
252
63
40
|273
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,331
5,962
1,675
314
2,090
784
1,645
42
|108
1,345
379
78
204
274
203
14
|7
101
14
8
19
13
20
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,812
609
4,721
1,803
168
797
439
52
|2,206
167
545
426
30
80
66
9
|85
2
10
11
1
11
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,192
2,012
269
388
606
168
136
114
|2,179
1,137
197
124
199
52
66
26
|40
30
11
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|8,436
1,110
198
286
592
|910
177
220
27
26
|99
9
5
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,423
722
1,812
543
228
|187
135
97
154
51
|39
13
3
2
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|15,427
902
1,508
702
101
681
|1,864
252
283
80
23
146
|160
7
17
15
2
13
|TOTAL
|97,450
|18,753
|1,103
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments