COVID-19 UPDATES: SIPH reports 5 new deaths, 93 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported four new COVID-19 related deaths Monday.

Three were females from Bonneville County. Two were in their 50s, and one was in her 80s.

Another individual was a female from Fremont County in her 60s.

This brings the district total to 155.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has five new deaths and 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 11,956.

Out of the 11,956 cases, 11,163 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19.

They are three residents of Bannock County, a male in his 60’s, a female in her 90’s and a female in her 60’s.

The two other deaths are from Bingham County residents a female in her 90’s and a male in his 60’s.

This brings the total to 121 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has reported 155 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Sunday, there are 1,280 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

169 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

352 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

677 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.