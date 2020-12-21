917 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 917 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 130,877.

There are a total of 109,102 confirmed cases and 21,775 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 4,348 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has five new deaths and 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 102 new cases Monday. There are 72 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 726 new active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 51,421 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,142 cases.

The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,208, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 948.

There are 6,671 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,327 cases among health care workers.

21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,301.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

52 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

176 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

354 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

687 people were 80+

95.18% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.71% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.63% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

89.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 30,023

941

298

176 4,389

282

75

55 316

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,414

6,176

1,730

333

2,195

820

1,718

42 118

1,499

414

91

268

294

251

14 12

111

15

8

19

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,743

655

5,048

1,971

188

844

450

53 2,474

195

581

471

36

94

71

9 105

2

10

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,581

2,170

271

409

674

183

169

121 2,401

1,277

206

131

210

60

66

27 54

40

11

4

8

2

1

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,167

1,418

228

322

723 1,157

233

261

53

41 104

12

6

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,670

770

1,956

603

246 217

170

115

184

76 42

15

3

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,015

1,037

1,612

756

151

725 2,365

296

336

91

36

207 198

17

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 109,102 21,775 1,301

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.