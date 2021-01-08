Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House contending the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored.

Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum filed the lawsuit Thursday saying lawmakers aren't required to wear masks.

They want a judge to order House Speaker Scott Bedke to allow lawmakers to participate remotely and provide other work accommodations.

Bedke says he's working to make a safe and productive environment where lawmakers can wrap up business as quickly and effectively as possible.