Wyoming health officials update COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Health has updated the Phase 1a and 1b COVID-19 vaccine priority groups and has announced subgroup 1c.

Wyoming residents will now see some subgroups contain both an essential worker category and a general population group at higher risk for developing more severe illness from the virus. The goal is that each county can concurrently vaccinate their essential workers and general population at the greatest risk for COVID-19.

Currently, Teton County is accepting registration for individuals 65+. Individuals are selected weekly to be scheduled for a COVID vaccine appointment the following week. Selections are made based on age with the oldest individuals being selected first. Click HERE for COVID-19 vaccination progress updates or to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teton County Health Department has also reinstated a COVID hotline (307) 732-8628 for people to get help with vaccine registration and questions about vaccines, testing, quarantine and isolation. Leave a message and your call will be returned as quickly as possible.

“We are working with the state in hopes of receiving morevaccine doses in Tet on County. At this time, we are working with limited monthly vaccine quantities," Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond said. "We are pleased so many people in Teton County want to receive the COVID vaccine, which will help Teton County end this pandemic. We are asking for patience. We are also asking people who have received the COVID vaccine to continue with our recommended preventative measures, wearing masks, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently.”

As of Friday, Teton County Health Department and St. John’s Health will have administered 1,130 doses of the 1,300 doses allocated for Teton County for January. The rest will be administered the first week of February.

For the month of February, Teton County is expected to receive weekly shipments for a monthly total of 2,075 doses of the COVID vaccine.

In January Teton County received the Moderna COVID vaccine. For the month of February, Teton County is expecting both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccine.

All monthly allocation amounts include only first doses, equaling the total number of individuals we can schedule to begin their COVID vaccine series. Second doses of the COVID vaccine are not included in our monthly allocation amounts, but instead are shipped separately in the appropriate timeframe for people to receive their second doses.

For more details on the state priority group descriptions click HERE.