Snowstorm in Utah delays work, cancels some COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A snowstorm in Utah has delayed business hours, closed doors for the day and postponed COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, weather officials said.

The snow is expected to drift off in the afternoon, but several inches are expected to drop across the Wasatch Front, in the north-central part of the state.

The Utah Department of Transportation has warned drivers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling.

The Utah Department of Health said winter weather conditions have forced several free COVID-19 testing sites and some partners to cancel or delay opening, KUTV-TV reported.

Officials said the facilities that are closed include 5-C Freeport West in Clearfield and the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The Cannon Health Building in Salt Lake City and the Central Utah Public Health Department announced delayed openings, officials said.

It is unclear how the department is expected to handle missed scheduled appointments.

In addition to virus testing sites, Midvale City Hall offices are scheduled to be closed until noon, while the Justice Court opened virtually to start the day. Offices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake City area were also delayed from opening because of the storm.