286 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 286 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 168,639.

There are a total of 137,004 confirmed cases and 31,635 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 200,800 people have received the vaccine, and 277,319 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are all in the moderate risk category. Oneida is in the High risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 46 new cases Thursday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 259 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 91,241 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,022 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,964 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,218.

There are 10,179 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,376 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,826.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

243 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

530 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

931 people were 80+

94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,204

1,226

639

230 6,869

355

150

71 428

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,932

6,935

1,949

370

2,427

905

1,892

52 203

1,992

531

112

411

350

375

17 16

121

20

11

25

25

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,735

1,048

6,059

2,366

223

975

490

53 3,126

440

742

626

54

115

92

9 143

4

21

21

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,602

2,522

328

455

847

244

217

161 3,053

1,670

288

176

228

95

103

36 93

62

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,552

2,373

393

448

935 1,865

554

405

121

58 174

29

10

67

32 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,037

863

2,495

746

276 295

294

145

247

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,717

1,322

1,883

871

248

845 3,730

364

486

127

75

328 271

30

31

24

3

21 TOTAL 137,004 31,635 1,826

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.