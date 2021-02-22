Teton County, Wyo. COVID-19 vaccination update

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department opened registration Monday for the following population groups listed below.

Individuals can add their names to a list that will be used to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning the end of February and into March.

The population groups that can now register include:

Individuals with the following chronic conditions, cancer (current diagnosis), chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (including emphysema, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis), solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, pregnancy, diabetes, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies), obesity (BMI over 30), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; blood or bone marrow transplant; immune deficiencies; long term high dose corticosteroids; or other immune weakening medicines; severe neurologic conditions (including motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, quadriplegia or hemiplegia, progressive cerebellar disease, epilepsy, stroke and dementia)

Individuals on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and on the Developmental Disabilities Waiver

Caregivers who are caring for a person who is at high risk for COVID-19 and cannot receive the vaccine

Individuals will be randomly selected from the registration list weekly depending on vaccine availability.

Individuals with chronic diseases listed in subgroup 7 on the Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Priorities will be scheduled for the COVID vaccine before those individuals who qualify for the

vaccine based on the conditions listed in subgroups 8, 9 and 10.

The registration for those 65+ will continue to remain open. To view all registration forms click HERE or call our COVID hotline at 307-732-8628 option 1 to connect to our call center who can assist with the registration process.

For individuals who qualify for the vaccine through their employment, health officials are continuing to contact employers directly to determine a point of contact for each business and to streamline vaccine messages to staff. During the end of February, they are beginning to reach out to employers who fall into the following categories: public transit, grocery stores, commercial meat processing, food supply chain facilities, food manufacturers with more than 25 employees, US postal service employees, delivery service companies such as FedEx and UPS (subgroups 7, 8 and 9 in Phase 1b). If you are an employer who falls into subgroup 10 in Phase 1b or Phase 1c we are not ready to receive your information yet.