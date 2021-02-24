423 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 423 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 170,289.

There are a total of 138,251 confirmed cases and 32,038 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 223,152 people have received the vaccine, and 326,459 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 60 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are all in the moderate risk category. Oneida is in the High risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in the area Wednesday. There are 38 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 345 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 93,252 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,440 cases.

The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,044 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,229.

There are 10,282 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,486 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,840.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

245 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

533 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

939 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

90.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,479

1,242

641

229 6,904

352

149

73 430

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,940

6,983

1,954

370

2,434

911

1,895

52 206

2,000

536

114

416

355

377

17 16

122

20

11

25

25

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,941

1,059

6,187

2,412

226

988

493

53 3,194

444

757

633

54

117

94

9 143

4

21

21

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,659

2,543

330

457

853

249

220

162 3,118

1,692

291

176

228

96

103

36 95

62

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,689

2,404

412

466

943 1,886

556

406

122

58 175

30

10

67

32 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,047

865

2,551

746

276 295

295

145

253

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,873

1,329

1,891

877

251

846 3,742

365

485

127

75

327 275

32

31

25

3

21 TOTAL 138,251 32,038 1,840

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

