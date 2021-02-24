D91 to return to 5 days

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91 has a new COVID-19 response plan.

Board trustees reviewed local conditions and received input from parents and staff.

Effective Monday, March 8, all D91 schools will return to a five-day-a-week schedule with a late start on Fridays.

The district will continue to require masks in all schools, offices, classrooms, common areas and buses when social distancing isn't possible.

"We heard from some parents who did want to go back to the 5-day week schedule. We heard from some parents who you know would have preferred to stay at the 4-day a week schedule," District 91 Communications Director Margaret Wimborne said. "The board considers all of that import very very carefully. They also sort of look at the local conditions, and then make the best decisions for the for the district moving forward."

The board of trustees will keep an eye on conditions, consult with health officials and may make other changes to the COVID-19 operation plan as necessary.